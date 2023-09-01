Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

(Source: MGN)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood Thursday evening according Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5400 block of Ilex Ave. near Cedrus Circle around 5:45 p.m. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. Officers gave the man first aid until EMS could arrive and take him to UofL Hospital. Ellis said the man is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation. Officials said all parties are accounted for.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

