New toll service provider now in place for RiverLink

By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - RiverLink announced a new toll service provider has started operating.

Electronic Transaction Consultants is offering a new local call center, new walk-up centers in Louisville and Indiana, and a new website. Some drivers will also see changes in billing.

A spokesperson said people who are already customers likely won’t notice much of a difference. Drivers who don’t have prepaid accounts or transponders will see changes to billing.

Starting in October, drivers who are not current customers will get one monthly invoice. RiverLink spokesperson Mindy Peterson warned people that those first few bills will be higher to make up for prior crossings. Invoicing has been paused since April 1.

Peterson says those higher bills are not mistakes. She encourages people to become customers.

“It’s super important to either pay that bill on time and avoid fees, or this is now a perfect opportunity to set up your RiverLink account. If you do so, we’ll take all of those held transactions and crossings and we’ll roll those back to transponder rates. So, it could be a big money saver and it would make a lot of sense for folks to open that prepaid account.”

The website, walk-up centers, and call center will all be closed for the holiday weekend. They will reopen on Tuesday, September 5.

