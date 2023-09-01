Overdose Awareness Day: What activists, law enforcement are doing to prevent overdose deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local representatives, activists and community members gathered at Jefferson Square Park Thursday for a rally organized by Vocal Kentucky in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Vocal Kentucky is a grassroots, member-led organization that advocates for low-income people affected by incarceration, homelessness and those struggling with substance abuse.

Since it was founded, the group has advocated for measures such as getting naloxone into jails and increasing access to Narcan. The purpose of their annual rally on Overdose Awareness Day is to remember those who have lost their lives and push for more preventive measures to combat overdose deaths.

Recently, the organization received a grant to create an art display that puts faces to the growing problem. The group calls it a “harm reduction church.”

“The first side is the faces and so it’s basically Louisville, Kentucky residents who died from a drug overdose,” the visual artist behind the project Anastasia Teper said. “We have 50 plus people just there, and we’ve had hundreds of pictures. We weren’t able to put them all on the wall.”

Many of the group’s members have struggled with substance abuse themselves.

“I am actually 10 months recovered from substance use, 25 years of it myself,” Vocal Kentucky team organizer Stephanie Johnson said. “So a big key thing is trusting people, being able to have someone to trust that knows, that’s been there. We definitely do.”

After going through recovery themselves, members have said it’s incredibly rewarding to now help others overcome their addiction by connecting them to resources.

“It’s very fulfilling,” Johnson said. “I’m so grateful to be able to help another one and just be that bridge.”

Meanwhile, Kentucky law enforcement is looking for other ways to fight the drug epidemic.

In 2016, the Kentucky State Police began its Angel Initiative. Anyone battling addiction can come to any KSP post and get help in finding treatment.

“KSP looked at everything and decided they couldn’t arrest their way out of what was occurring,” Justice Program Administrator Danielle Sandlin Perkins said.

Officers will help those in need to find a treatment facility and then transport them there. If there’s none available locally, they’ll even drive them to a different part of the state.

“We use the intake form to help select a treatment facility that’s right for them,” Sandlin Perkins said. “The type of substance use disorder that they’re struggling with or whether they want faith-based, non-faith-based, in-patient, outpatient.”

By turning to community outreach, they’ve helped hundreds of people get treatment.

“Since 2018 we have had 318 candidates come through and that’s not counting the past few months,” Sandlin Perkins said.

