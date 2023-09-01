Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘The Scent of Eternity’: Scientists recreate Egyptian mummification balm’s fragrance

Scientists have resurrected the scent of an balm used for mummification in ancient Egypt.
Scientists have resurrected the scent of an balm used for mummification in ancient Egypt.(CHRISTIAN TEPPER/MUSEUM AUGUST KESTNER, CAROLE CALVEZ, BARBARA HUBER)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have decoded an ancient aroma by identifying the ingredients used in Egyptian mummification balms.

They’ve now resurrected the scent.

Anyone who wants to catch a whiff of the ancient aroma will have to travel to the Moesgaard Museum in Denmark where it can be found in an upcoming exhibit.

Researchers are calling it “The Scent of Eternity” and “The Scent of Eternal Life.”

The fragrance is based on beeswax, plant oils, and tree resins found within balms used more than 3,500 years ago to preserve a noblewoman.

The woman’s vital organs were placed in jars that were discovered in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings in 1900.

A study detailing the findings was published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI gives more details on Tuesday’s drug raids
Coroner identifies victim of deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
Joseph Nickerson, 18
18-year-old arrested after being spotted armed near Shelbyville elementary school
(Left) Edward Sark (Right) Shelby Bisconer
2 arrested in connection to road rage incident that injured 6-year-old girl

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, Black teen who went to wrong house
Man in hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood
Christopher Lee Pray is shown in this photo.
Man escapes mental hospital in Oregon while fully shackled and drives away
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Residents pick through the rubble of lost homes and scattered belongings in Hurricane Idalia’s wake