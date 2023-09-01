Testimony continues during day 3 of Bradley Caraway murder, DUI trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Friday marked day 3 of the second attempt at a jury trial for Bradley Caraway.

Caraway is charged with murder, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident. The jury is tasked with deciding if Caraway was driving the car that crashed on Aug. 6, 2016.

Five more witnesses took the stand Friday, and the jury spent most of the day listening to testimony surrounding how evidence was collected from the scene of the crash.

It has been seven years since the DUI crash that killed former University of Louisville cheerleader Shanae Moorman. Last year, a mistrial was declared a few days into the case after the attorney for the accused, Bradley Caraway, got sick.

The rollover wreck happened around 3 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2016 on the ramp between Interstate 64 and the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265). Prosecutors allege Caraway, now 42, was driving his Honda sedan under the influence of alcohol.

Moorman, 25, died in the wreck.

Caraway was found three hours after the crash walking on the Gene Snyder Freeway. Police said Caraway appeared drunk, had no shoes or shirt on, and had signs of being involved in a traffic crash.

Former J-Town police officer Manuel Cruz testified he found Caraway walking along the interstate several hours after the crash.

“He was wearing jeans, he had some tattered up socks, no shirt, he had scratches all over his face, all over his body, some swelling. He was very unsteady on his feet. He had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech,” Cruz said.

A picture of the passenger side of the wrecked car was shown to the jury Friday. Then the jury looked at areas of the car that were sampled and analyzed for blood.

Caraway’s defense team argued investigators leaped to conclusions of Caraway being the driver and questioned why certain areas of the car, such as the gear shift were not sampled.

“I decide, based on my analysis, what actually is going to be analyzed. I can deny any detective any analysis if I feel like it is not probative,” Kentucky State Police Forensic Scientist Windy Allman said.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said they will likely close their case at the end of the day Tuesday. The defense case will start Wednesday.

The trial is expected to last more than a week. If convicted, Caraway faces at least 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.