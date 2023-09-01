Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UofL officials release statements on ACC expansion

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of California, Berkeley, Stanford University and Southern Methodist University will start competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024.

University of Louisville officials look forward to the three new schools joining the ACC.

UofL Athletics Director Josh Heird:

“Earlier today, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the formal additions of Southern Methodist University, Stanford University, and the University of California, Berkeley, beginning in the 2024-25 academic year.

The addition of these three world-class academic and athletic institutions is a transformative moment for the ACC and for the University of Louisville. Already one of the strongest athletic conferences in the country, the ACC will now truly be a nationwide power spanning from coast to coast.

This expansion will provide increased revenue to the ACC and to the University of Louisville, broaden the Cardinals brand nationally, provide greater stability for the conference and align UofL with even more of higher education’s greatest institutions. While there are still questions to be resolved in the months ahead regarding scheduling, travel and logistics, as a conference, we have worked hard to develop a plan that limits the impact on our student-athletes.

I want to express my sincere appreciation for Commissioner Phillips’ leadership as well as the partnership and dedicated work of President Schatzel, whose strong voice among her peers helped make today’s announcement a reality.

Thank you to all of Card Nation for your continued passion and support. Go Cards!”

UofL President Dr. Kim Schatzel:

“I am delighted to welcome Southern Methodist University, Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley to the ACC. These outstanding universities bring not only athletic excellence but also reputations as being among America’s finest academic institutions. Our Cardinal teams will enjoy competing against some of the nation’s best athletes, and our university will gain from the many partnerships and academic opportunities these schools will bring to the conference.”

The Cardinals joined the ACC back in 2014.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI gives more details on Tuesday’s drug raids
A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
LMPD warns community of recent scam reported
The Louisville Metro Police Department said calls for a crash came in around 9:38 p.m.
Louisville man identified after crash on Watterson Expressway
Coroner identifies victim of deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse

Latest News

LMPD provides information on street closures, restrictions for 2023 WorldFest
First female master distiller launches own brand
She wants to support other women and minorities to diversify the face of bourbon makers.
First female master distiller launches own brand
The Louisville Metro Police Department said calls for a crash came in around 9:38 p.m.
Louisville man identified after crash on Watterson Expressway