Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Walmart, Sam’s Club customers incorrectly overcharged after Alabama grocery tax reduction

FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax...
FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.

A representative with Walmart confirmed the error. In a statement provided to WBRC, they said their systems “mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale.”

In the statement, Walmart reported the situation has been corrected and asked anyone impacted by the issue to take their receipts to Walmart or Sam’s Club for a refund.

The Alabama grocery tax rate was reduced from 4% to 3% effective Sept. 1, something the Alabama lawmakers approved this year in Montgomery.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI gives more details on Tuesday’s drug raids
A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
LMPD warns community of recent scam reported
The Louisville Metro Police Department said calls for a crash came in around 9:38 p.m.
Louisville man identified after crash on Watterson Expressway
Coroner identifies victim of deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse

Latest News

Sushi Staples, 37, has been charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Mother accused of lying to police, hiding her child’s body in trash can for months
FILE - An alpaca with partially regrown hair stands with others during the annual Camelid Expo...
Man gets 2-year prison sentence for using fraudulent PPP loan to buy alpaca farm
WorldFest poster
21st annual WorldFest kicks off 1 day early
Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
School principal accused of shoplifting 3 times at Walmart in Mississippi
Christopher Lee Pray, 39, escaped custody Wednesday from the Oregon State Hospital, officials...
‘Dangerous’ escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours