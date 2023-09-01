Woman dies after apparent domestic dispute with son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after her son allegedly attacked her Friday around noon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a call for service on a reported domestic dispute between a mother and her son in the 2300 block of West Oak Street around 11:54 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had reportedly been strangled by her 30-year-old son. Ellis said officers took the son into custody.

Officials said the woman was alert and conscious as officers were checking on her. EMS was called, but the woman said she did not need them, and she went back into the home.

Soon after, EMS arrived to check on the woman. Officers and EMS tried to contact her but were unable to. Officers then forced themselves into the home and found the woman down. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Ellis said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Ellis said all parties are accounted for.

According to the release, the son is facing charges. The charges may be upgraded depending on the autopsy results.

