Woman in hospital after shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood Thursday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3700 Parthenia Avenue around 10:15 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the shoulder. Officers gave her first aid until EMS could arrive, then she was taken to UofL Hospital. Ellis said she is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

