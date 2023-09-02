LG&E plans to leave current downtown Louisville location in 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LG&E are planning to leave their current downtown Louisville location when their lease ends in 2025.

LG&E spokesperson Chris Whelan said that they plan to move their current 200-300 employees at their 220 W Main location to their 820 W Broadway building where 600 of their employees already work.

“We are committed to a downtown Louisville location, and we hope this move will also increase economic development in that area,” Whelan said. “We think this will be a prudent financial decision for both LG&E and its customers.”

After the move, Whelan said that the W Main location will no longer continue to be called the “LG&E Center.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.