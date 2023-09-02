Local entertainers start petition over zero-tolerance noise policy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Alcoholic Beverage Control’s new zero-tolerance policy on noise violations is concerning those in Louisville’s entertainment industry.

At a community meeting addressing violence earlier this month, ABC announced they would no longer be giving warnings before issuing citations for violating the city’s noise ordinance.

The ordinance defines noise as “unreasonable” if it can be heard 50 feet away. Citations are $2,500 for the first offense.

“I’m trying to protect small businesses, small entertainers here in town and local bands and make sure they’re not the scapegoat for a bigger problem that they really have no correlation to,” said Jim Coyle, who started a petition asking Louisville Metro Council to change the noise ordinance.

Coyle is the owner of lrs102.com, a digital streaming platform that partners with bars and venues to promote local music.

While he says local businesses have always had to comply with the terms of the ordinance, he believes the new zero-tolerance policy is unfair to businesses in the nightlife industry who are still recovering from the pandemic.

“A $2,500 fine is very significant to an independent small business owner,” Coyle said. “I think the instant $2,500 fine will have some very damaging effects very quicky on local business.”

He said it’s especially difficult for businesses who often have live music to comply with the 50 feet rule.

“If you can’t hear a live band 100 feet away, there’s something wrong with the band,” Coyle said. “I think that’s a very difficult ordinance to follow.”

Coyle also has questions about exactly when and how the policy will be enforced.

“When does it start, when does it end, is there a certain number of decibels where it can’t be so loud? Being able to be heard 50 feet away and being excessively loud 50 feet away are two different things,” Coyle said.

Alcoholic Beverage Control gave WAVE News the following statement regarding the petition:

“We want to clear up any confusion surrounding the Zero Tolerance Noise Policy.

We understand that there is concern regarding the measurement of 50 feet to determine noise levels as unreasonable under Chapter 99 of our city ordinance. These regulations have been in place since 2003 when the ordinance was approved, and we have already been enforcing them. An overwhelming majority of our licensees are already in compliance with these regulations and should have no concerns.

We want to ask any of our licensees who have been warned or cited for disorderly premises in the past to ensure that their business is following these regulations because our investigators will no longer be issuing warnings when they substantiate a noise complaint.

There are exemptions under LMCO 99.03 that include festivals, entertainment events, and more. We are asking our licensees who play music and are not exempt to keep the volume at a reasonable level as defined by our city ordinance. We want our businesses to be successful, and for our residents to enjoy peace and quiet at their homes.”

Metro Councilman Ben Reno-Weber and Metro Councilman Andrew Owen have been vocal about the policy, with the hope that tackling noise violations will help stop disorderly conduct that often spills out into the streets and nearby neighborhoods.

WAVE reached out to Councilman Reno-Weber about the petition who emphasized that the zero-tolerance policy was not initiated by metro council.”

Councilman Andrew Owen also sent WAVE News the following statement:

“I think the solution to the problem of late-night disorderly conduct, whether it eventually leads to crime and violence or not, and too many times recently it has resulted in violence, will come as a result of community leaders working together to find a common solution. In my mind, that conversation includes our restaurant and bar owners. I don’t want anyone to think this is a new problem. Neighbors whose houses are near our highest density commercial corridors have complained to their Councilmembers for decades about the noise and disorderly conduct that inevitably spills out into the streets early in the morning, long after most people have gone to bed, when patrons who have overindulged, misbehave accordingly. The big difference between now and then, is the incredibly disturbing prevalence of guns. The stricter enforcement of the noise ordinance will not eliminate violence and crime from our streets, we know that. But it might help dial back the intensity of the drinking and partying that occurs at these establishments, which may just turn the temperature down across the board, leading to better outcomes. This is one of the few tools in our toolkit, and I believe it would be a dereliction of duty not to try all of the tools at our disposal to promote a more livable city.”

