Lottery theft ring may be running out of luck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was the wrong way to hit a jackpot.

According to LMPD, thieves targeted 37 businesses, stealing lottery tickets worth $123,000. It is a crime spree that police said began two and a half weeks before Derby.

So far police have arrested two out of a possible group of six. Thieves beat the lottery by stealing scratch-off tickets by the hundreds, then quickly cashing in the winners at another store.

The thefts had been going on for four months.

Not only did they steal lottery tickets, store owners said they also left behind thousands of dollars in damage.

In one case, scratch-off tickets were stolen overnight from a store near Jeffersontown and then cashed in at a store on West Broadway the next morning.

Using numbers on games, packs and tickets, Kentucky Lottery’s tracking system assisted investigators.

“For several weeks, investigators with the Kentucky Lottery have been working closely with LMPD to identify the people responsible for a string of thefts from numerous Louisville businesses,” Kentucky Lottery President Mary Harville said in an email. “Retailers are a key component in the success of the Kentucky Lottery, and we are grateful to LMPD for making arrests in the case.”

18-year-olds Laquan Anderson and Telnesha Antnetta Brown are charged with 37 counts each of complicity to burglary and criminal mischief, along with single counts of complicity to engage in organized crime and complicity to receive stolen property over $10,000.

