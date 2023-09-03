Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Heating things up for Labor Day

WAVE 9 a.m. - Weather - Sunday, September 3, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures will climb into the low and mid 90s for Labor Day
  • Relief from the heat arrives with a few waves of scattered showers and storms mid to late week
  • Below average temperatures are possible by next weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summer-like air sticks around Sunday night. It will be another warm and muggy night as temperatures fall back into the 60s and 70s.

Even hotter temperatures arrive by Labor Day. Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expect as many see temperatures in the low and mid 90s.

Humidity values will be fairly manageable overall which will keep the heat indices in check. A few clouds begin to roll into the region late Monday night. These will prevent us from cooling off and will keep temperatures a few degrees above average. This means we stay warm and muggy. Plan for lows in the upper 60s into the low and mid 70s.

Isolated shower and thunderstorms help keep clouds around Tuesday. These clouds will likely keep afternoon highs from being quite as hot as Monday’s. Expect temperatures to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

