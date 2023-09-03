Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Toasty Labor Day; Rain chance returns tomorrow

WAVE 6 p.m. - Weather - Sunday, September 3, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heat remains for Labor Day. Highs return to the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Moderate humidity will keep heat indices near actual temperatures.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies will help limit highs to the 80s tomorrow. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible at times on Tuesday.

Clouds stick around tomorrow night, working with southerly winds to limit lows to the 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

