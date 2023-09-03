Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Blood Center looking for donors for upcoming blood drive

(Jack Demmler)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The need for blood is always present, and donors can meet this constant need at the upcoming Kentucky Blood Center blood drive.

One in four people will need a blood transfusion in their lifetime, according to officials. KBC and its donors supply more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky.

Through the generosity of donors, KBC can provide blood for many vital treatments including cancer, trauma, sickle cell, organ transplant, surgeries and more, according to the release.

KBC is hosting a mobile blood drive at the Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, event organizers said.

All donors will get a free ticket to the Racing Louisville vs. Houston Dash match that night, which starts at 7:30 p.m., according to the release. Registered donors at this drive will also get a “Blood is Red, Grass is Blue, I Save Lives, How ‘Bout You?” T-shirt while supplies last.

Officials said donors must be at least 17 years old or at least 16 with consent from a parent or guardian, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements.

Event organizers said appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule a donation or find a permission slip for 16-year-old donors, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

