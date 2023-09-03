Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Fly Society walks with purpose for domestic violence survivors

Women who Win partnered with the Louisville Fly Society to representation of how domestic violence affects both men and women.(WAVE)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Women Who Win partnered with the Louisville Fly Society on Saturday to represent how domestic violence affects both men and women.

According to state law enforcement data, last year, there were close to 9,000 arrests for domestic violence situations.

“You are not alone,” Women Who Win founder Aprile Hearn said. “Whether you are going through something or know someone going through something.”

Hearn’s organization gives people a unique approach to trauma-informed healing and active self-care. During the walk, people collected things like hygiene products, toiletries, and clothing to donate to the Center for Women and Children.

Kentucky’s data report found that 16,406 women, men and children used some form of service from a domestic violence sheltering program in Kentucky in 2022.

“Community building is so important and for people to feel supported,” Hearn said. “I think that is the biggest representation.”

Walking with a purpose to help the survivors of domestic violence is only half of their message.

The other is empowering younger generations through positive role models and change.

“We want our young brothers to know there’s more than what’s being shown on the internet and in the rap videos,” BMG Louisville Fly Society co-founder Fonz Brown said. “We are about business. To get to the next level, you must change some things. We are showing younger generations that can start with their attire.”

Saturday’s event is an example of multiple organizations coming together to address their community’s wants and needs.

