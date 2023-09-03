Contact Troubleshooters
Pair of cousins born at same hospital less than 12 hours apart

Cousins Amayah Jaylee (in brown) and Amiry Reign (in pink) were born in the same hospital and on the same floor just hours apart from each other.(Carlotta Calis)
By Rachel Rooney
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A pair of cousins will share a unique bond from day one.

Amayah Jaylee was born on Tuesday, August 29 at 11:26 p.m. at Middlesex Hospital to Jada Brackett and Maryquay Wynn.

Not even 12 hours later, her cousin Amiry Reign was born in the same hospital right down the hallway on August 30 at 8:01 a.m. to Jada Brackett’s brother Amirh Brackett and Jade Diaz.

Their grandmother, Carlotta Brackett, says Middlesex Hospital told her they’ve never seen this happen in their maternity ward.

Amayah was 7 pounds 6 ounces and about 20 inches long, while her cousin Amirh was 6 pounds 11 ounces and 19 and a half inches long.

Carlotta Brackett says she is so excited to be a grandmother times two and said both families are doing great.

