Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

By WBRC Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two women were shot and killed early Monday morning, WBRC reports.

Police said two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on Monday. Three other people were injured.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the deceased victims were 24-years-old and 33-years-old. Their names have not been released.

Witnesses said the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital, the car they were in was shot at.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after apparent domestic dispute with son
Spectrum Customers like Stephen Brian say they're leaning towards switching services after the...
Spectrum customers talk about impact of cable company’s dispute with Disney
Tenants at the Heatherfield Apartments say their building is uninhabitable and are asking their...
Heatherfield Apartment residents feel living conditions are uninhabitable
According to LMPD, thieves targeted 37 businesses, stealing lottery tickets worth $123,000.
Lottery theft ring may be running out of luck
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after attending Mass at St. Edmond Roman...
LIVE: Biden touts unions, job creation during Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
Woman killed in hit-and-run while riding moped on Cambridge Drive identified
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington,...
The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists’ hands
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital