Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

61-year-old man killed while riding bike in Brownsboro Farm

(Storyblocks)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 61-year-old man died at the hospital three days after he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

The crash happened Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of Old Brownsboro Hills Road.

LMPD said Joseph (Greg) Merz was riding a bike on Old Brownsboro Hills Road when he was struck by an SUV. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries on Monday.

Police said the driver of the SUV failed to stop and left the scene before officers arrived.

Witnesses gave police a description of the car and officers learned through their investigation the driver possibly lived in the area.

Police came in contact with the suspected driver, who they said was a woman, on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after apparent domestic dispute with son
Spectrum Customers like Stephen Brian say they're leaning towards switching services after the...
Spectrum customers talk about impact of cable company’s dispute with Disney
Tenants at the Heatherfield Apartments say their building is uninhabitable and are asking their...
Heatherfield Apartment residents feel living conditions are uninhabitable
Woman killed in hit-and-run while riding moped on Cambridge Drive identified
According to LMPD, thieves targeted 37 businesses, stealing lottery tickets worth $123,000.
Lottery theft ring may be running out of luck

Latest News

SDF reports increase in Labor Day weekend travelers
UPDATE: LMPD confirms missing 13-year-old found safe
A car show in honor of Nathan Young.
Friends, family host a car show for 20-year-old killed in accident
They gathered to honor Nathan Young, who was killed in a crash in Aug. 2022.
Friends, family host a car show for 20-year-old killed in accident