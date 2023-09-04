61-year-old man killed while riding bike in Brownsboro Farm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 61-year-old man died at the hospital three days after he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

The crash happened Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of Old Brownsboro Hills Road.

LMPD said Joseph (Greg) Merz was riding a bike on Old Brownsboro Hills Road when he was struck by an SUV. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries on Monday.

Police said the driver of the SUV failed to stop and left the scene before officers arrived.

Witnesses gave police a description of the car and officers learned through their investigation the driver possibly lived in the area.

Police came in contact with the suspected driver, who they said was a woman, on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

