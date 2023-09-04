Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies 61-year-old man killed in crash in Brownsboro Farm

(Storyblocks)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 61-year-old man died from his injuries three days after he was involved in a crash in the Brownsboro Farm neighborhood.

The crash happened Friday afternoon around 4:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Old Brownsboro Hills Road.

Joseph (Greg) Merz was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on Monday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

