Family of Louisville woman killed while riding moped says she spent last few years helping others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a woman was killed while riding a moped on Cambridge Drive Sunday night.

Around 11 p.m., LMPD responded to a report of a crash involving a moped in the 100 block of Cambridge Drive.

A witness told police a red pickup truck was headed east on Cambridge Drive when it crashed head-on with a moped that was traveling west.

The moped left the road and went into a grassy area, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck failed to stop and continued west on Cambridge Drive.

Police said the woman driving the moped died before she could be taken to the hospital. She was identified as 70-year-old Deborah Richardson.

Richardson’s family told WAVE she lived a few houses down from where the crash happened.

“I would want her to know how important she was to us and how much we did love her,” Noah Jackson said. ”For the past five years, I think she successfully got 16 people into rehab and just pointing them in the right direction, and I didn’t know that, and fed the homeless everyday, literally, genuinely everyday.”

Noah Jackson said he is the great nephew of Richardson. Jackson said Richardson was retired and was always laughing and had a bubbly personality.

”She was the kindest, biggest hearted person you could ever meet and she didn’t deserve to die like that,” daughter of victim Lynn Lockhart said.

If anyone was in the area at the time or may have information, please call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

