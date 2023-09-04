FORECAST: Increasing Rain Chances - Decreasing Temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered storms Tuesday & Wednesday

Cooler end of the week

Drier late week and weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear skies this evening and overnight. A few passing clouds will be noted with mild temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A mix of sun and clouds early in the day will yield to a mostly cloudy sky during the peak heating. Look for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures either side of 90 once again.

Unsettled weather will continue as a cold front moves closer to the region. This will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The cold front moves through on Wednesday with our greatest rain chances - though still scattered. A few gusty thunderstorms will be possible Temperatures generally in the 80s.

Much of the long term forecast holds temperatures near or slightly below average in the lower 80s. Slight rain chances return to the forecast by mid next week… but there is high uncertainty that far in advance with little agreement in the long term modeling.

