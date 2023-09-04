Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Increasing Rain Chances - Decreasing Temperatures

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered storms Tuesday & Wednesday
  • Cooler end of the week
  • Drier late week and weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear skies this evening and overnight. A few passing clouds will be noted with mild temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A mix of sun and clouds early in the day will yield to a mostly cloudy sky during the peak heating. Look for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures either side of 90 once again.

Unsettled weather will continue as a cold front moves closer to the region. This will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The cold front moves through on Wednesday with our greatest rain chances - though still scattered. A few gusty thunderstorms will be possible Temperatures generally in the 80s.

Much of the long term forecast holds temperatures near or slightly below average in the lower 80s. Slight rain chances return to the forecast by mid next week… but there is high uncertainty that far in advance with little agreement in the long term modeling.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Monday, September 4, 2023

Most Read

Woman dies after apparent domestic dispute with son
Spectrum Customers like Stephen Brian say they're leaning towards switching services after the...
Spectrum customers talk about impact of cable company’s dispute with Disney
Tenants at the Heatherfield Apartments say their building is uninhabitable and are asking their...
Heatherfield Apartment residents feel living conditions are uninhabitable
Woman killed in hit-and-run while riding moped on Cambridge Drive identified
According to LMPD, thieves targeted 37 businesses, stealing lottery tickets worth $123,000.
Lottery theft ring may be running out of luck

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Monday, September 4, 2023
WAVE 6 p.m. - Weather - Sunday, September 3, 2023
WAVE 6 p.m. - Weather - Sunday, September 3, 2023
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, August 31, 2023
Salvation Army sends Louisville employee to help those impacted by Florida hurricane