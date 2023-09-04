Friends, family host a car show for 20-year-old killed in accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends and family gathered on Sunday to honor 20-year-old Nathan Young, who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Aug. of 2022.

Loved ones hosted the second annual Never Say Goodbye Car Show held in his honor at Southern High School.

Cars of all makes, models, age and color lined the parking lot of the school in celebration of Young.

Jacob McMahan was one of Young’s best friend. He called Young the light of their friend group.

“Nathan Young was not a stranger to anyone,” McMahan said. “There is not one person here that didn’t know him. You didn’t have to know Nathan to come to the car show, but everyone in the car community loved Nathan.”

McMahan said things changed after Young died. He said that the friend group turned the tragedy into a lesson for their friendship.

“To spend more time together, more quality time, and to care for each other more than we ever did before,” McMahan said.

They’ve taken Young’s love for cars and the car community and created the now annual event.

The Never Say Goodbye Car Show featured booths, car contests, a raffle and a scholarship in Young’s name.

“All money collected is going to go to a scholarship in Nathan’s name,” McMahan said.

The scholarship will go to a Southern High School student looking to pursue a career in the automotive industry.

“A lot of shops don’t provide tools and we want to give them the benefit of having tools going into the job,” McMahan said. “To make them as successful as possible.”

In a sea of cars, Young’s all-black corvette sat behind a rope between a collection of pictures with a cut-out of himself watching over it all.

“He will never be forgotten as long as I’m alive,” McMahan said.

