LMPD looking for missing 13-year-old

Photo of Wilson Espinoza-Castillo Jr. Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police Department
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing teenager in the area.

The LMPD Missing Persons Unit issued an “Operation Return Home” for 13-year-old Wilson Espinoza-Castillo Jr.

Louisville Metro police said he was last seen on Sunday from Bonaventure Place Apartments, which is located at 3511 Bonaventure Boulevard in the Okolona neighborhood.

Anyone with information can call Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673).

