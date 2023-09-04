Louisville Zoo offering special t-shirt to honor Fitz
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is offering a special t-shirt to honor the life of Fitz, the 3-year-old elephant calf who from hemorrhagic disease.
All of the proceeds help benefit EEHV research via conservation partners, according to the zoo.
The t-shirts are being offered until Sept. 17.
Now through Sept. 17, the Zoo will be offering a special t-shirt to honor the life of elephant calf, Fitz. 100% of proceeds from this shirt will benefit EEHV research via conservation partners. We thank our community for their support. https://t.co/Pjml2YcJcF pic.twitter.com/uaHDFIQ9xY— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) September 1, 2023
