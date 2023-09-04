Contact Troubleshooters
Man dies at hospital nearly 2 weeks after moped crash on Blevins Gap Road

By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man has died from his injuries, nearly two weeks after he was involved in a moped crash on Blevins Gap Road.

It happened Monday, Aug. 21 around 7:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Blevins Gap Road.

Early investigation revealed a moped was headed west on Blevins Gap Road when it lost control going around a curve.

Police said the man who was driving the moped was ejected.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in serious condition and died from his injuries on Sunday.

This case is under investigation.

