Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man riding mountain bike accused of robbing victim in Highlands neighborhood

Jerome Headspeth
Jerome Headspeth(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 36-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly robbed another man in the Highlands neighborhood while riding a mountain bike.

An arrest report said it happened on Friday in the area near Morton Avenue and Barret Avenue.

The victim described the suspect as a 35-40-year-old man riding a black mountain bike with a black hoodie, bun hairstyle and silver revolver.

Police said 36-year-old Jerome Headspeth allegedly took $183 from the man and rode off on Barret Ave.

Officers patrolling Bardstown Road that night saw Headspeth and arrested him.

The arrest report said Headspeth admitted during his arrest that he was also in possession of methamphetamine.

He was charged with one count of robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after apparent domestic dispute with son
Spectrum Customers like Stephen Brian say they're leaning towards switching services after the...
Spectrum customers talk about impact of cable company’s dispute with Disney
Tenants at the Heatherfield Apartments say their building is uninhabitable and are asking their...
Heatherfield Apartment residents feel living conditions are uninhabitable
Woman killed in hit-and-run while riding moped on Cambridge Drive identified
According to LMPD, thieves targeted 37 businesses, stealing lottery tickets worth $123,000.
Lottery theft ring may be running out of luck

Latest News

Coroner identifies 61-year-old man killed in crash in Brownsboro Farm
Photo of Wilson Espinoza-Castillo Jr. Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police Department
LMPD looking for missing 13-year-old
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Toasty Labor Day; Rain chance returns tomorrow
LMPD car
Man dies at hospital nearly 2 weeks after moped crash on Blevins Gap Road