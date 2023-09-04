Man riding mountain bike accused of robbing victim in Highlands neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 36-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly robbed another man in the Highlands neighborhood while riding a mountain bike.

An arrest report said it happened on Friday in the area near Morton Avenue and Barret Avenue.

The victim described the suspect as a 35-40-year-old man riding a black mountain bike with a black hoodie, bun hairstyle and silver revolver.

Police said 36-year-old Jerome Headspeth allegedly took $183 from the man and rode off on Barret Ave.

Officers patrolling Bardstown Road that night saw Headspeth and arrested him.

The arrest report said Headspeth admitted during his arrest that he was also in possession of methamphetamine.

He was charged with one count of robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

