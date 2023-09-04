Mayor’s Labor Day Hike, Bike and Paddle highlights fitness, family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bi-annual Louisville tradition focused on fitness took on a new meaning.

On Monday, the Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle took over the great lawn at Waterfront Park bringing many people together from across the city. This year’s event is exciting and bittersweet to Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg and his wife.

“We normally do this with our children and we just dropped them off at college,” First Lady Rachel Greenberg said. “We are officially empty nesters.”

While the Greenbergs reminisced about their family traditions, a Louisville family of four started a new at the Hike, Bike and Paddle. Monday was their first time participating with their two children, with the youngest being three years old.

“He does a great job of keeping up,” mother of two Jessica Morgan said. “He’s never used training wheels on his bike. He just wants to keep up with his big brother. We do anything from running biking to doing triathlons and spend our time together. We enjoy the challenge.”

Cyclers like the Morgans took off from the Great lawn for a 12 mile ride out to Shawnee Park. Kayakers hit the Ohio River, paddling down into the McAlpine Locks. Hikers, including Mayor Greenberg, took a four-mile route along the Ohio River, east to River Park Place, and back.

“There’s just so much to do in Louisville and when you can do it with your family and friends it’s even better and we are going to continue to support events like this that bring people together from all across our city,” said Mayor Craig Greenberg.

Over 2,000 people showed up for this year’s Labor Day Hike, Bike and Paddle. The next one will be on Memorial Day.

