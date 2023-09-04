SDF reports increase in Labor Day weekend travelers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Airports across the country are seeing many travelers for Labor Day weekend.

The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) has seen an influx of passengers from Thursday to Monday

SDF reported a higher number of travelers in 2023 compared to 2022.

The airport has seen approximately 42,300 scheduled departing seats from Thursday to Monday. That’s 28% more passengers than the 2022 Labor Day Weekend.

