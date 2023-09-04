UPDATE: LMPD confirms missing 13-year-old found safe

UPDATE: The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed 13-year-old Wilson Espinoza-Castillo Jr. was found safe.

The “Operation Return Home” issued by the LMPD Missing Persons Unit has been canceled was canceled on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing teenager in the area.

The LMPD Missing Persons Unit issued an “Operation Return Home” for 13-year-old Wilson Espinoza-Castillo Jr.

Louisville Metro police said he was last seen on Sunday from Bonaventure Place Apartments, which is located at 3511 Bonaventure Boulevard in the Okolona neighborhood.

Anyone with information can call Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.