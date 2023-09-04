Contact Troubleshooters
Woman killed in hit-and-run while riding moped on Cambridge Drive identified

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said a woman was killed while riding a moped on Cambridge Drive Sunday night.

Around 11 p.m., LMPD responded to a report of a crash involving a moped in the 100 block of Cambridge Drive.

A witness told police a red pickup truck was headed east on Cambridge Drive when it crashed head-on with a moped that was traveling west.

The moped left the road and went into a grassy area, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck failed to stop and continued west on Cambridge Drive.

Police said the woman driving the moped died before she could be taken to the hospital. She was identified as 70-year-old Deborah Richardson.

If anyone was in the area at the time or may have information, please call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

