Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

42nd annual Boo at the Zoo tickets on sale

2023 Boo at the Zoo in Louisville, picture provided in press release
2023 Boo at the Zoo in Louisville, picture provided in press release(Louisville Zoo)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tickets for the 42nd annual Boo at the Zoo are now on sale.

Beginning on Sept. 30, guests can dress up in costumes and enjoy special after-hours activities.

There’s the Spooktacular Carousel, the “not-so-itsy-bitsy” Spider House, as well as the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow attraction. There will also be music, plenty of photo opportunities and, of course, places to trick-or-treat.

Tickets for adults and children 3 and older are $13.50 for non-members. Members can get tickets for $7. Children two and younger get in for free.

Get tickets by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: The family of Deborah Richardson
Family of Louisville woman killed while riding moped says she spent last few years helping others
61-year-old man killed while riding bike in Brownsboro Farm
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash in Taylor County
Jerome Headspeth
Man riding mountain bike accused of robbing victim in Highlands neighborhood
UPDATE: LMPD confirms missing 13-year-old found safe

Latest News

Marc Hibel appears before a judge Tuesday, September 5.
Bond lowered for Louisville man found with explosive materials in home
Ground was broken September 5, 2023 on Phase 4 of the Beecher Terrace Redevelopment.
Final construction begins in Beecher Terrace redevelopment
(From left to right) Hayley Benson, Lauren Carter, Mahshad Taheri, Mallory Hudson and Valerie...
Kentucky Derby Festival starts search for its royal court
Louisville Skyline
Stoll Keenon Ogden law firm leaves downtown Louisville office