42nd annual Boo at the Zoo tickets on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tickets for the 42nd annual Boo at the Zoo are now on sale.

Beginning on Sept. 30, guests can dress up in costumes and enjoy special after-hours activities.

There’s the Spooktacular Carousel, the “not-so-itsy-bitsy” Spider House, as well as the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow attraction. There will also be music, plenty of photo opportunities and, of course, places to trick-or-treat.

Tickets for adults and children 3 and older are $13.50 for non-members. Members can get tickets for $7. Children two and younger get in for free.

