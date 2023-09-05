Bond lowered for Louisville man found with explosive materials in home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE)- Marc Hibel was jailed back in July, charged with wanton endangerment and burglary. He’s accused of hoarding explosive materials and squatting in a neighbor’s home.

At the time, he was given a $50,000 bond, but on Tuesday his defense attorney argued it was unreasonable and asked to let Hibel out on his own recognizance, which means he’d pay no bond to be released.

Defense attorney Thomas Rasinski said to the judge that Hibel isn’t a flight risk, has never been in trouble before, and didn’t have any malicious intent with the chemicals in the home.

Rasinski said Hibel is also in need of mental health care that is not available in jail.

“He’s not getting what he needs in the jail,” Rasinski said. “He requires a fair amount of medication that they’ve had trouble getting to him. I have him in a state of competency at this point by my assessment. I’m not sure I’m going to have him in a state of competency six, seven or eight months down the road when we finally get this case figured out.”

The Commonwealth argued that the nature of what was found in those homes was too severe to ignore.

“We have found improvised blasting caps, ignition switches, throughout the property and with the dangerous chemicals,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ebert Haegele said. “We think he is still a danger to this community. Everything he owns is in that house, and if he is given a bond modification, he will return to that house.”

Haegele said in court, Tuesday, that investigators had found cyanide and mercury in addition to explosive materials.

Judge Patricia Morris agreed to lower the bond to a partially secured $10,000 bond, meaning Hibel won’t have to pay all of it, likely just 10%. He will however have to receive an assessment and treatment for hoarding and addiction.

His home is expected to be burned to destroy the chemicals and avoid additional danger.

