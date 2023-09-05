Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bond lowered for Louisville man found with explosive materials in home

Marc Hibel appears before a judge Tuesday, September 5.
Marc Hibel appears before a judge Tuesday, September 5.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE)- Marc Hibel was jailed back in July, charged with wanton endangerment and burglary. He’s accused of hoarding explosive materials and squatting in a neighbor’s home.

At the time, he was given a $50,000 bond, but on Tuesday his defense attorney argued it was unreasonable and asked to let Hibel out on his own recognizance, which means he’d pay no bond to be released.

Defense attorney Thomas Rasinski said to the judge that Hibel isn’t a flight risk, has never been in trouble before, and didn’t have any malicious intent with the chemicals in the home.

Rasinski said Hibel is also in need of mental health care that is not available in jail.

“He’s not getting what he needs in the jail,” Rasinski said. “He requires a fair amount of medication that they’ve had trouble getting to him. I have him in a state of competency at this point by my assessment. I’m not sure I’m going to have him in a state of competency six, seven or eight months down the road when we finally get this case figured out.”

The Commonwealth argued that the nature of what was found in those homes was too severe to ignore.

“We have found improvised blasting caps, ignition switches, throughout the property and with the dangerous chemicals,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ebert Haegele said. “We think he is still a danger to this community. Everything he owns is in that house, and if he is given a bond modification, he will return to that house.”

Haegele said in court, Tuesday, that investigators had found cyanide and mercury in addition to explosive materials.

Judge Patricia Morris agreed to lower the bond to a partially secured $10,000 bond, meaning Hibel won’t have to pay all of it, likely just 10%. He will however have to receive an assessment and treatment for hoarding and addiction.

His home is expected to be burned to destroy the chemicals and avoid additional danger.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: The family of Deborah Richardson
Family of Louisville woman killed while riding moped says she spent last few years helping others
61-year-old man killed while riding bike in Brownsboro Farm
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash in Taylor County
Jerome Headspeth
Man riding mountain bike accused of robbing victim in Highlands neighborhood
UPDATE: LMPD confirms missing 13-year-old found safe

Latest News

2023 Boo at the Zoo in Louisville, picture provided in press release
42nd annual Boo at the Zoo tickets on sale
Ground was broken September 5, 2023 on Phase 4 of the Beecher Terrace Redevelopment.
Final construction begins in Beecher Terrace redevelopment
(From left to right) Hayley Benson, Lauren Carter, Mahshad Taheri, Mallory Hudson and Valerie...
Kentucky Derby Festival starts search for its royal court
Louisville Skyline
Stoll Keenon Ogden law firm leaves downtown Louisville office