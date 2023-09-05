Cancer survivor to participate in 2023 ‘Bike to Beat Cancer’ ride

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman who battled breast cancer is going to participate in the 2023 35-mile ‘Bike to Beat Cancer’ ride.

Angie Marshall was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2021. She went through surgery and four rounds of chemo and was in remission by the end of 2021.

Marshall said she decided to participate in the event after learning about the ride while going through treatment with other cancer patients at Norton.

”That’s when I found out about the Bike to Beat Cancer ride,” Marshall said. “I was like, you know what? I’ve gone through my treatment. I’ve had the surgery, and the chemo, and I just want to do something that’s just gonna really make me feel good about getting through all of that.”

Marshall challenged herself to complete the 35-mile ride on her 35-year-old bike. For accomplishing her goal, she said she’d buy herself a brand-new bike.

This year’s Bike to Beat Cancer is happening on Saturday, Sept. 9.

