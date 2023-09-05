Contact Troubleshooters
Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lisa Fugate posted to her personal Facebook page that she will now seek the death penalty in the case against Erica Lawson.

As you can see in the embedded post, Fugate said, “Erica Lawson was arraigned this morning in Bell Circuit Court, and the Notice of Aggravating Circumstance was filed in her case, informing Erica Lawson that the Commonwealth now seeks to impose the death penalty for what she did to Baby Elena.”

In August, Lawson was indicted on multiple charges in the death of her 17-month old toddler.

