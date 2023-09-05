Day 4 of Bradley Caraway trial continues with testimony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Day four of the second attempt at a jury trial for Bradley Caraway continued with testimony Tuesday.

Prosecutors brought EMS medical examiners to testify as they closed their case. The defense case will start Wednesday.

Caraway is being charged with murder, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident after a rollover crash killed UofL cheerleader Shanae Moorman.

The rollover wreck happened around 3 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2016, on the ramp between I-64 and the Gene Snyder Freeway. Prosecutors allege Caraway was driving his Honda sedan under the influence of alcohol.

Moorman died in the wreck. Caraway was found three hours after the crash walking on the Gene Snyder Freeway. Police said Caraway appeared drunk, had no shoes or shirt on, and had signs of being involved in a traffic crash.

The main question, in this case, is who was driving the car when it crashed: Bradley Caraway or Shanae Moormon?

In court, jurors heard from medical examiner Dr. Jeffrey Springer, who explained Moorman died of traumatic asphyxia-which is when a heavy object sitting on top of a person prevents them from being able to breathe.

“She did have a couple of rib fractures on the right,” Springer said. “Those are technically blunt force injuries, but they are likely due to the compression of the car coming down and fracturing those ribs.”

Medical examiners added both Caraway and Moorman were drinking. Caraway’s attorneys argue Moorman was the one driving.

One of the prosecution’s main arguments is the driver’s side seatbelt showed it had been used, indicating that Caraway was driving. During cross-examination, the defense questioned whether marks on Moorman’s body could have come from the driver’s side seatbelt. Springer responded saying he couldn’t rule out it was a seatbelt mark, and that could also be other objects.

“A car, a vehicle, would certainly have enough weight to prevent somebody from aspiring,” Springer said in response to the prosecution.

Hours after the crash, police found Caraway walking on the Snyder freeway. Tuesday, the jury heard from Phillip Hettinger with Louisville Metro Services, who said he was the paramedic who first treated Caraway.

Hettinger said in court that Caraway did not report being injured or being involved in a crash.

Paramedics said once crews found out from police that Caraway may have been involved in a wreck, he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. The jury saw a diagram of his injuries.

“He’s got chest abrasions,” Forensic medical examiner Dr. Bill Smock said. “That is the type of mark consistent with wearing a driver seatbelt.”

Caraway’s attorneys will be calling their witnesses to testify Wednesday.

If convicted, Caraway faces at least 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.