Final construction begins in Beecher Terrace redevelopment

Ground was broken September 5, 2023 on Phase 4 of the Beecher Terrace Redevelopment.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A ceremonial groundbreaking on Tuesday marked the final chapter in the out-with-the-old, in-with-the-new saga of Beecher Terrace.

“It’s the same quality of housing that everyone across our city, who is currently living in a unit where Louisville Metro Housing Authority is their landlord, deserves,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “We must make sure that becomes a reality over the coming months and years ahead.”

The 21st Century makeover of the public housing development created after World War II is more than a year behind schedule. The final construction of 210 apartments will add more homes in a city starved for affordable housing.

“My area’s pretty quiet,” new resident Chase Brown said. “We’ve been out sometimes to maybe one o clock in the morning and very seldom see anybody walk up and down the street.”

Current residents spoke highly of the physical accommodations. Some complain of late-night traffic.

“I have three children and sometimes it gets scary to where I have to tell them just come on this side and go in the house,” one resident who did want to be identified said. “Because they do fly through here and it’s not safe.”

Redevelopment began in 2017. Construction of the final apartments in Beecher Terrace is expected to be complete in 2025.

