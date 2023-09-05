FORECAST: Storms may impact your Wednesday morning commute

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered storm chance this evening before midnight

Higher chance of storms Wednesday morning, some could be strong

Drier and more fall-like later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west this evening, fading away before we hit the midnight hour. Temperatures will fall into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies heading into Wednesday morning.

A round of widespread rain and a few stronger thunderstorms moves through Wednesday morning, potentially in the middle of the morning commute. After a lull in storm activity during the midday and afternoon hours, a smaller storm chance arrives after dark.

While a few stronger storms are possible once again with storms Wednesday evening, the thinking right now is that these storms won’t be as widespread nor will they have many ingredients to work with. They look to be out of our hair by midnight or so.

Thursday will be a cloudier and cooler day as we sit under moisture trapped overhead in the wake of a cold front passing through Thursday morning. A few light sprinkles are possible during the day on Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s

A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out during the afternoons this coming Friday and through the weekend, but by and large this period of time looks mainly dry. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees this weekend with some cloud cover at times. Our next period of unsettled weather and rain chances looks to be Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.