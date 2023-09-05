FORECAST: Time to dig out the umbrella

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers & storms this afternoon

Rounds of rain/thunderstorms Wednesday

Cooler weather pattern ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon with scattered downpours and even a few thunderstorms at times pushing in from the west. Most of the action will be west of I-65 vs. east.

Early evening downpours and showers will dial back in coverage before midnight. However, more may approach from the west closer to sunrise.

Wednesday morning and midday looks active with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall will be the main hazard with some of the clusters. Clouds vs sunshine Wednesday afternoon will be key if we experience another round of thunderstorms late.

Early evening thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but coverage and intensity remains a question. This will be in response to the actual cold front which will push through by Thursday morning.

