Kentucky Derby Festival starts search for its royal court

(From left to right) Hayley Benson, Lauren Carter, Mahshad Taheri, Mallory Hudson and Valerie...
(From left to right) Hayley Benson, Lauren Carter, Mahshad Taheri, Mallory Hudson and Valerie Tran, the Kentucky Derby Festival 2023 Royal Court(Kentucky Derby Festival)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Applications for Kentucky Derby Festival Royalty opened Tuesday.

KDF President and CEO Matt Gibson said the naming of the royal court is one of the Derby Festival’s longest-running traditions.

Full-time college students from Kentucky and Southern Indiana are selected to represent their community during several Derby Festival events and at the Kentucky Derby.

Those selected for the court will each receive a $2,000 scholarship, plus an event and appearance wardrobe.

Eligible individuals can apply on the Kentucky Derby Festival website through Oct. 15. Interviews will happen in November.

