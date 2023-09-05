Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Derby Museum named one of country’s Best Attractions for Sports Fans by USA Today

The Mage replica sits inside the Kentucky Derby Museum mounted by jockey Javier Castellano.
The Mage replica sits inside the Kentucky Derby Museum mounted by jockey Javier Castellano.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum has been ranked as one of the country’s Best Attractions for Sports Fans by USA Today.

A USA Panel nominated the museum in July, along with 19 other attractions, for the USA Today 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

The Museum was the only attraction in Kentucky nominated for the Attractions Category.

After open voting closed in August, USA Today released the 10Best list and Kentucky Derby Museum ranked 5th.

“Thank you for voting for Kentucky Derby Museum!,” KDM President & CEO Patrick Armstrong said. “We’re honored to make the USA Today 10Best list, and we’re grateful for everyone’s votes. The Kentucky Derby is the longest-running sporting event in America, and we love sharing the thrill of Derby every day with every guest that walks through our doors. Kentucky Derby Museum is a bucket list destination for travelers, especially sports fans, and we’re proud to be recognized by our fans with this Readers’ Choice Award.”

KDM said they are working on several major projects surrounding next year’s 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, including three new exhibits, multiple must-attend events, exclusive bourbon offerings, and more.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

