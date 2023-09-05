Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash in Taylor County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday morning in Taylor County, according to a release.

KSP troopers responded to a crash involving one vehicle on Hatcher Road around 3:30 a.m., officials said.

Throughout the preliminary investigation, officials learned that 42-year-old Joseph Bott of Campbellsville was driving west on Hatcher Road when he tried to make a turn before running off the roadway, causing his vehicle to overturn. Officials said Bott was ejected as the vehicle overturned.

Bott was taken to Taylor Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Officials said the passenger of the vehicle, 42-year-old Jeremy Wood was also taken to the hospital and was then airlifted to University of Kentucky Hospital with serious injuries.

