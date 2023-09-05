KSP: Campbellsville man arrested in child sexual abuse investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Campbellsville man is being accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

The Kentucky State Police began an investigation after receiving a tip that 55-year-old Michael Gribbons had been sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl. KSP said it was determined that he also engaged in sexual contact with the teenager over the past year.

Gribbons was arrested Monday on charges of rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse of a minor. He was taken to the Taylor County Detention Center and being held without bond.

