KSP: Campbellsville man arrested in child sexual abuse investigation

Photo: Taylor County Detention Center
Photo: Taylor County Detention Center(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Campbellsville man is being accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

The Kentucky State Police began an investigation after receiving a tip that 55-year-old Michael Gribbons had been sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl. KSP said it was determined that he also engaged in sexual contact with the teenager over the past year.

Gribbons was arrested Monday on charges of rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse of a minor. He was taken to the Taylor County Detention Center and being held without bond.

