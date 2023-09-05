LMPD increases patrols in nightlife hotspots; business owners worry about future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new initiative trying to reduce violence in certain areas began on Monday.

For the next two weeks, LMPD will be increasing patrols in a few nightlife hotspots in the city. Police will conduct walking patrols, traffic enforcement and have an increased presence in the area until Sept. 16.

This will be happening along Bardstown Rd., Frankfort Ave., Baxter Ave. and Brownsboro Rd.

Some business owners agree with this kind of initiative, but other tactics worry them.

The mass shooting outside Southern Bar and Restaurant happened a little more than a week ago. A triple shooting happened on Bardstown Road on July 31.

These are the kinds of incidents Metro Government is trying to stop, and WAVE News has heard some of their ideas.

“I’m calling on my colleagues at Metro Council to begin conversations with my administration and the community to determine if bars in our city should stay open until 4 a.m.,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said at a press conference after the mass shooting.

Council members Andrew Owen and Ben Reno-Weber have been leading the charge in their own districts with noise ordinances and increased patrols.

Reno-Weber has said closing the bars earlier could be an option, but it’s just one step in a larger process.

“A hundred percent that could be a tool for this,” he told WAVE news last week. “But when people keep reducing this to 4 a.m. versus not 4 a.m., I think we’re really missing the point.”

It might be a small step for elected officials, but for some business owners, it’s a huge change.

“The majority of our business comes from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.,” Jared Matthews said.

Matthews owns the Fox Den on Frankfort Ave. They have live music every day from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and close at 4 a.m.

Practices that are getting closer looks these days.

When the topic of noise came up in the past, he sat down with Alcohol Beverage Control to make things right.

“We built a dome,” Matthews said. “They came out, they approved it. We’ve been doing it for a couple years now and it’s been great. There haven’t been any problems.”

However, now he’s worried about potential noise ordinance changes and other things, like being forced to close early, which he said would have a huge impact on his business.

“As for trying to stop violence, people automatically going towards the bars,” Matthews said. “It just seems to be a knee-jerk reaction. We don’t see a whole lot of violence going on inside of bars.”

Matthews agrees with initiatives like the increased police patrols. He also agrees businesses operating illegally should be punished, and just like before with ABC, things can be worked out.

“Let’s figure out a certain amount of security we need to have,” he said. “Let’s figure out camera footage, let’s figure out how we can figure out how we can actually stay in business.”

