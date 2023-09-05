Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Fern Creek neighborhood

(WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Fern Creek neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro police.

Aaron Ellis, an LMPD spokesperson, said officers were sent on a reported shooting in the 8300 block of Autumnwood Way around 12:40 p.m. The area is just east of Beulah Church Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. Ellis said officers gave first aid until EMS could arrive. The man was taken to UofL hospital where he is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Police believe everyone involved has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

