Man in hospital after shooting in Limerick neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Limerick neighborhood Monday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Zane Lane around 10:20 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in his ankle. Ellis said officers gave the man first aid until EMS could arrive. The man was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

