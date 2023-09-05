Contact Troubleshooters
Stoll Keenon Ogden law firm leaves downtown Louisville office

Louisville Skyline
Louisville Skyline(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville law firm has moved offices after more than 125 years at their previous locations.

Stoll Keenon Ogden opened its doors at its new location on 400 W Market St. They previously had their practices on 500 W Jefferson St, just a couple blocks away from their new office.

SKO said they’re moving to cut down on space as the industry relies more on technology rather than paperwork.

“Our prior space was built and designed when the law practice was all about paper,” SKO attorney Kendrick Robert Riggs said. “It’s no longer about paper it’s all about electronic technology. We have different space needs now, and we need to have different office configurations. This office gave us an opportunity to build something from the ground up.”

Along with having a new office, SKO also said they are starting a program to display local artists in their office spaces.

