StormTALK! Weather Blog 9/5

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Tracking what looks to be (3) rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday Night. Timing and coverage will vary depending on your location.

First round is moving in from the west this morning and should struggle to get much farther east than I-65.

Next round is Wednesday morning through early afternoon. Some of this could be heavy at times.

Last round is Wednesday evening---but may struggle to form if we stay cloudy all day from the previous round. This is also the round that could feature the best chance at a severe thunderstorm warning or two.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

