Teen dies after Algonquin neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are looking for those involved in the shooting death of a teen in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of W. Gaulbert Ave. around 11:40 a.m. after the ShotSpotter system reported gunfire in the area. While headed to the scene, dispatchers advised officers a person had been shot.

LMPD officers found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds and treated him until EMS crews arrived at the scene. Police say the teen was in critical condition when taken to UofL Hospital where he later dies from his injuries.

Currently, detectives do not have any suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made using the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.