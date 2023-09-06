Contact Troubleshooters
6-year-old paralyzed in road rage incident joins Future Healers program

Onyx Sands
Onyx Sands(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old paralyzed by gun violence is joining Christopher 2X’s Future Healers Program.

On July 10, Onyx Sands was in the backseat of an SUV with family members when a road rage incident broke out on I-65 North at Outer Loop.

An arrest report detailing the incident said a group of motorcyclists were driving at a high rate of speed, weaving through traffic. When the woman driving the SUV tried to avoid them by merging into the far left lane, that’s when police said shots were fired.

Two of the motorcyclists were arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.

Police accused 22-year-old Edward Sark of Clarksville, Indiana as the one who fired the shots that struck Sands in the back, severing her spine and ultimately paralyzing her.

Onyx spent over a month recovering at Frazier Rehab and was officially released Aug. 17.

She will join the Future Healers Program on Saturday, Sept. 9., where she will get her first feel for the curriculum and join in with other kids 4 to 13 years old.

“It will be an excellent opportunity for Onyx to be a part of the Future Healers program with all the medical challenges she recently has gone through,” Onyx’s mother, Chyna Sands, said. “I am a nurse, and she has always been very interested in the health sciences and took an interest in my career and the different supplies I would bring home from work. Future Healers allows Onyx to explore the body and be social with other kids.”

(Story continues below)

Onyx Sands will join the Future Healers Program Saturday, Sept. 9.
Onyx Sands will join the Future Healers Program Saturday, Sept. 9.(Chris2X)

Some of the children in the program have also been impacted by first and secondhand trauma by violent shootings.

Arielle Bryant, 12, was one of the kids featured in the Surgical Kiddos PSA video. She’s been tasked with helping Onyx when she’s at the curriculum sessions.

“This is so exciting to have Onyx to inspire us kids while learning about the human body,” Arielle said.

“On behalf of the partnership, we are extremely pleased that Onyx’s mother is allowing her to come to make a big impact with the Future Healers program and all of us involved,” Dr. Keith Miller, M.D., and Christopher 2X said.

For more information about the Future Healers Program, click or tap here.

